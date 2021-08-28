Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Rises By 636.4%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 35,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,204. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

