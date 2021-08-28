Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Grows By 680.0%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of SIELY remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

