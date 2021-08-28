Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 8,200.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

