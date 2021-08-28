Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Declines By 66.7%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SPSAF remained flat at $$199.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $199.10 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

