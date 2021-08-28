Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 54.0%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.11 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.