Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 54.0%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.11 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
