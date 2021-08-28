Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Drops By 98.5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VMNGF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Friday. 478,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
