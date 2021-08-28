Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Drops By 98.5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMNGF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Friday. 478,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

