Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 48.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

