Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 96.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BUDZ stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

