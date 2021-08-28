Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.68 and a one year high of C$16.85.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

