Simmons Bank Acquires 430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.