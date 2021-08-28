Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

