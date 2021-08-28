Simmons Bank Has $7.14 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

