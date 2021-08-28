Simmons Bank Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

