SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $4,328,950.40 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $205.80 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $214.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,145.00, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

