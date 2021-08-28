Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.22 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

