SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on September 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 303.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

SLG stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

