SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 280.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLGWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.