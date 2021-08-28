Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.44. 289,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,153. The firm has a market cap of C$368.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.48.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.