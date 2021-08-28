Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.47

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 136391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.