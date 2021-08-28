Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

SNPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

