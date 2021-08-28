Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

