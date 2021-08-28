Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

