Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $289.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

