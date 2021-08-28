Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SKHHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

