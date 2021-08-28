Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 416,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,933. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

