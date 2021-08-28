South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in South State were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

