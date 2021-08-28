South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in South State were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

