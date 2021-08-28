South Street Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,122. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

