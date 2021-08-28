South Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.