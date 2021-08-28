South Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.