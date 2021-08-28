SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 29th total of 660,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,987.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.64 on Friday. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

