Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $102,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $186,867. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

