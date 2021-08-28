Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.