SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 214,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,048. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

