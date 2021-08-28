Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Squarespace stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,081. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

