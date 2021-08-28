Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 1,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,582.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.