Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 2.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.62. 10,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

