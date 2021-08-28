STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. 656,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

