Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

