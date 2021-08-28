Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
