Stifel Nicolaus Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $126.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

