Stifel Nicolaus Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

