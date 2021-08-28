Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 184% compared to the average volume of 8,369 call options.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

