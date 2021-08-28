Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PPD Put Options (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,996 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,717% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio raised its position in PPD by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPD by 2,538.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08. PPD has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

