Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,322 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 636,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,703. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

