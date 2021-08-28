Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises comprises about 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 49.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 180.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

