Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,052 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 3.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 115.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 643.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,952. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 755,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,430. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.