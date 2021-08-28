Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 69.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.70 and a 52-week high of $496.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

