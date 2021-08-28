Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,052 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 50,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,528,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

