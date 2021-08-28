Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.05.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.