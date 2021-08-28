Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 297,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.